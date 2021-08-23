Rangers legend Rod Gilbert dead at 80
Published
Rod Gilbert, the Hall of Fame right wing who starred for the New York Rangers and helped Canada win the 1972 Summit Series, had died. He was 80.Full Article
Published
Rod Gilbert, the Hall of Fame right wing who starred for the New York Rangers and helped Canada win the 1972 Summit Series, had died. He was 80.Full Article
The hockey world and New York sports lost a legend Sunday night. New York Rangers Hall of Famer Rod Gilbert died at age 80.
Inducted into the Hockey Hall of Fame in 1982, Gilbert spent many years in the Rangers organization after his retirement as a..