UK PM to press Biden to delay Afghan withdrawal
Boris Johnson will request more time to evacuate people during a G7 meeting on Tuesday.Full Article
President Joe Biden discussed the Afghanistan withdrawal and efforts to evacuate American citizens and Afghan allies there.
By Dan Southerland*
Watching chaotic scenes of civilians being evacuated in helicopters from Afghanistan takes me back..