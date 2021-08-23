John Travolta recalls candid discussion about death with son Ben, 10, after wife Kelly Preston died
Published
John Travolta opens up about the profound conversation he had on death with son, Ben when his wife Kelly Preston died last August.
Published
John Travolta opens up about the profound conversation he had on death with son, Ben when his wife Kelly Preston died last August.
Actor John Travolta sat down with his 10-year-old son Ben after the passing of Kelly Preston to talk about death and what it means..