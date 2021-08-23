A rail union has said its members could take strike action over an outbreak of "potentially lethal" Legionella found on Thameslink trains.Full Article
Rail workers threaten strike action over Legionella outbreak on Thameslink trains
RMT union claims seven toilets on four trains had actionable traces of the bacteria, which can cause Legionnaires’ disease.
