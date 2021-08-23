UK's Afghanistan evacuation effort 'down to hours, not weeks', defence secretary says
Published
The UK's evacuation effort in Afghanistan is "down to hours now, not weeks", the defence secretary has said.Full Article
Published
The UK's evacuation effort in Afghanistan is "down to hours now, not weeks", the defence secretary has said.Full Article
By Brig Dinesh Mathur (retd)*
The challenge has returned, to where it began. Afghanistan’s reputation as a..
(EurActiv) — The Taliban declared the war in Afghanistan was over after insurgents took control of the presidential palace in..
The historical vectors are moving with conviction and purpose; the weak and lacking in conviction are in retreat and the gun is..