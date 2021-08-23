Over 200,000 motorists are awaiting medical assessments for driving licence applications, says the British Medical Association, which warned of the potentially "grave impact" on road safety if people bypass their GPs in favour of independent practitioners.Full Article
Warning of 'grave impact' on road safety amid driving licence medical backlog
