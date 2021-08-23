Veteran actor Mahesh Manjrekar undergoes surgery for urinary bladder cancer
Mahesh Manjrekar will host the third season of 'Bigg Boss Marathi' on television soon. Both previous seasons were also hosted by the director.
Mahesh Manjrekar who had undergone an operation for bladder cancer a few days ago is back at home now.
Mahesh Manjrekar has undergone a surgery. The actor-filmmaker was diagnosed with urinary bladder cancer a few days back and the..