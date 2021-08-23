Donald Trump booed at Alabama rally after telling supporters to 'take the vaccines'
Published
Amid the state's low vaccination rate, former President Donald Trump told a rally to go get vaccinated against COVID-19, which some booed.
Published
Amid the state's low vaccination rate, former President Donald Trump told a rally to go get vaccinated against COVID-19, which some booed.
Donald Trump told his supporters to get the vaccine, but they weren’t interested. Veuer’s Tony Spitz has the details.
At the "Save America" rally in Cullman, Alabama, former President Donald Trump encouraged his supporters to "take the vaccines."
Former President Donald Trump encouraged attendees at his Cullman, AL rally to get vaccinated against Covid-19 on Saturday. “I..