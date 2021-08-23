Mayim Bialik to Fill In as ‘Jeopardy!’ Guest Host
She will replace Mike Richards, who stepped down as host of the game show amid furor over sexist and offensive comments he made on a podcast several years ago.Full Article
The 'Big Bang Theory' alum will be the first to step in following the Mike Richards scandal.
Bialik steps in forÂ short-lived permanent host Mike Richards, who abruptly exited the showÂ when vulgar comments he made years..