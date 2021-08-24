Wildcard Venus Williams loses in Chicago Women's Open first round
Published
Seven-time singles Grand Slam champion Venus Williams crashes out of the Chicago Women's Open in the first round after being handed a wildcard.Full Article
Published
Seven-time singles Grand Slam champion Venus Williams crashes out of the Chicago Women's Open in the first round after being handed a wildcard.Full Article
(MENAFN - NewsBytes) 41-year-old Venus Williams was beaten in straight sets by Taiwan's Hsieh Su-Wei. Hsieh sealed the tie 6-2, 6-3..
Seven-time singles Grand Slam champion Venus Williams crashes out of the Chicago Women's Open in the first round after being handed..