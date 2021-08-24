In Southeast Asia, Kamala Harris Rebukes China
Published
The vice president rebuked China and sought to fortify the image of the United States as a credible ally amid growing questions about Afghanistan.Full Article
By James Borton
When Vice President Kamala Harris arrives on August 24 at No Bai International Airport following her..