Kathy Hochul becomes New York's first female governor after Andrew Cuomo resigns
Kathy Hochul became New York's 57th governor during a midnight swearing-in ceremony at the New York State Capitol.
New Yorkers are waking up with a new governor in office Tuesday. Kathy Hochul was officially sworn in last night, replacing Andrew..
Andrew Cuomo has been replaced as New York governor following months of allegations of sexual harassment .