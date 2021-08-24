London roads blocked as mass Extinction Rebellion protests continue for second day
Published
Police are responding to Extinction Rebellion protesters who have blocked roads around Parliament Street and Whitehall in Westminster.Full Article
Published
Police are responding to Extinction Rebellion protesters who have blocked roads around Parliament Street and Whitehall in Westminster.Full Article
A giant pink table erected in the middle of a central London street by Extinction Rebellion (XR) protesters has been dismantled by..