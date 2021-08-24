'Ghostbusters: Afterlife' gives good goosebumps in first screening: 'Nostalgia done right'

'Ghostbusters: Afterlife' gives good goosebumps in first screening: 'Nostalgia done right'

USATODAY.com

Published

Sony Pictures showed the entire "Ghostbusters: Afterlife" for the first time publicly at CinemaCon Monday night. It gave people goosebumps.

Full Article