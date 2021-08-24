Afghanistan: G-7 leaders discuss evacuations deadline
The heads of the G-7 countries have met at a virtual summit to discuss the crisis in Afghanistan. The talks are expected to focus on the upcoming deadline for evacuations.Full Article
Military leaders have reportedly advised President Joe Biden he will need to make a decision soon on whether to extend the deadline..