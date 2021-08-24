Afghanistan: Taliban must allow evacuees past 31 August deadline - Boris Johnson
The UK will continue evacuating people from Afghanistan "until the last moment", Boris Johnson says.Full Article
Prime Minister Boris Johnson says G7 leaders have agreed a roadmap for future engagement with the Taliban.
He adds it..
Boris Johnson says he'll ask US President Joe Biden to extend his 31 August deadline to leave Afghanistan.