Charlie Watts, ‘rock’ of the Rolling Stones, dies at 80
Published
Drummer maintained his equilibrium amid decadent lifestyle that accompanied band’s riseFull Article
Published
Drummer maintained his equilibrium amid decadent lifestyle that accompanied band’s riseFull Article
Charlie Watts, the drummer whose beat kept The Rolling Stones alive for six decades, has died.
Sir Mick Jagger and Keith Richards have lead the star-studded tributes to Rolling Stones drummer Charlie Watts following his death..