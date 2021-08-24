VP Kamala Harris' Vietnam visit delayed by possible case of Havana syndrome
Published
The vice president's Vietnam visit was delayed for three hours after her office was told of a "recent possible anomalous health incident in Hanoi."
Published
The vice president's Vietnam visit was delayed for three hours after her office was told of a "recent possible anomalous health incident in Hanoi."
Vice President Kamala Harris' flight out of Singapore was delayed for hours by an investigation into two possible cases of Havana..
Watch VideoVice President Kamala Harris' trip from Singapore to Vietnam was delayed several hours Tuesday by an investigation into..