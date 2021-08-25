Real Madrid make £137m bid for Paris St-Germain star Mbappe
Published
Real Madrid make a 160m euros (£137m) bid to sign Paris St-Germain forward Kylian Mbappe.Full Article
Published
Real Madrid make a 160m euros (£137m) bid to sign Paris St-Germain forward Kylian Mbappe.Full Article
The Spanish giants have apparently made their first move for the Paris Saint-Germain sensation and could be set to sell a few of..
Real Madrid have 'submitted' £160million bid for PSG star Kylian Mbappe following the news that Mbappe wants to leave Paris, and..