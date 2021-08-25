ASU's Sparky the Sun Devil among creepiest, most-offensive college mascots in America
Arizona State University mascot Sparky the Sun Devil is among the "most offensive" and "creepiest" college mascots in America, according to a survey.
Every now and then something comes along that seems to really rile up a fan base. A college mascot survey did it for ASU..