UK records 35,847 new COVID cases and 149 more deaths
Published
The UK has recorded 35,847 new COVID cases and 149 more coronavirus-related deaths in the latest 24-hour period, government data shows.Full Article
Published
The UK has recorded 35,847 new COVID cases and 149 more coronavirus-related deaths in the latest 24-hour period, government data shows.Full Article
The Department of Health has reported another five Covid-related deaths, and a further 1,771 individuals have tested positive for..
The county is now averaging more 300 cases a day and most of those new cases are kids between the ages of 5 and 14 years old.