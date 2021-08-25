Brian Benjamin Is Kathy Hochul's Pick for N.Y. Lieutenant Governor
Gov. Kathy Hochul, who had narrowed her choices to several New York City lawmakers who are people of color, chose Mr. Benjamin, a state senator from Harlem.Full Article
CBS2's Jessica Moore has the latest.
Sources told CBS2 that Jamaal Bailey, who represents the Bronx, and Brian Benjamin in Manhattan are among several candidates being..