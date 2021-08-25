Court upholds death sentence for Charleston church shooter Dylann Roof
Published
The U.S. Fourth Circuit Court of Appeals has upheld the death sentence of Dylann Roof, who was responsible for the 2015 Charleston church massacre.
Published
The U.S. Fourth Circuit Court of Appeals has upheld the death sentence of Dylann Roof, who was responsible for the 2015 Charleston church massacre.
A federal appeals court Wednesday upheld Dylann Roof's conviction and death sentence for the 2015 racist slayings of nine members..
RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — A federal appeals court Wednesday upheld Dylann Roof’s conviction and death sentence for the 2015 racist..