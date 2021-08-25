Smoke fills the sky over Lake Tahoe as crews fight to keep Caldor Fire from closing in
Published
Thousands of California firefighters battled Wednesday to halt the advance of a fierce blaze creeping perilously closer to iconic Lake Tahoe.
Published
Thousands of California firefighters battled Wednesday to halt the advance of a fierce blaze creeping perilously closer to iconic Lake Tahoe.
SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. (AP) — A California fire that gutted hundreds of homes advanced toward Lake Tahoe on Wednesday as..
SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. (AP) — A California fire that gutted hundreds of homes advanced toward Lake Tahoe on Wednesday as..