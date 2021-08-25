Judge Orders Sanctions Against Pro-Trump Lawyers Over Election Lawsuit
Sidney Powell, L. Lin Wood and seven other lawyers deceived federal courts and debased the judicial process, a federal judge wrote.Full Article
A federal judge ruled that the nine attorneys had perpetrated a "profound abuse" of the legal system with their Michigan lawsuit.