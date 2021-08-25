UK car production fell to its lowest July level in 65 years last month thanks to the global chip shortage and the "pingdemic", industry figures show.Full Article
Chip shortage and pingdemic see car production slump to lowest July level since 1956
Sky News0 shares 1 views
Related news coverage
UK car production ‘plummeted’ in July to lowest level for the month since 1956
Ongoing staff shortages due to 'pingdemic', a global lack of microchips and summer shutdowns of factories blamed for manufacturing..
Wales Online
Lockdown curbs pummel car sales
Domestic car sales in July plunged by 11.62% year-on-year to the lowest level in seven months as a result of drastic lockdown..
Bangkok Post