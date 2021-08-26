South Dakota Attorney General Expected to Take Plea Deal
Published
A spokesman said Jason R. Ravnsborg did not plan to resign over the misdemeanor charges, despite calls from both sides of the aisle for him to do so.Full Article
Published
A spokesman said Jason R. Ravnsborg did not plan to resign over the misdemeanor charges, despite calls from both sides of the aisle for him to do so.Full Article
South Dakota Attorney General Jason Ravnsborg will avoid a trial and take a plea deal on misdemeanor traffic charges in a crash..
South Dakota Attorney General Jason Ravnsborg will avoid a trial and take a plea deal on misdemeanor traffic charges in a crash..