Caldor Fire becomes nation's 'No. 1 priority for firefighting resources'
The Caldor fire is "knocking on the door" near Lake Tahoe and has become the nation's Number 1 priority for firefighting resources, officials say.
The Northern California blaze is now the No. 1 firefighting priority in the nation, Cal Fire said. It has surpassed 110,000 acres..