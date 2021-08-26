Boris Johnson is facing pressure from members of his own Conservative backbenches to reverse plans to cut Universal Credit payments from October.Full Article
Conservative MPs call on Boris Johnson to make Universal Credit uplift permanent
Sky News0 shares 1 views
Related news coverage
Conservative MPs say Universal Credit uplift should be made permanent
Two Conservative MPs have urged the prime minister to abandon plans to cut Universal Credit in October.
Belfast Telegraph
Make Universal Credit top-up permanent - Tory MPs
Two Conservative MPs write to Boris Johnson urging him to listen to warnings about the benefit cut.
BBC News