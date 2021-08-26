Lisa Shaw: Presenter's death due to complications of Covid vaccine
Published
Lisa Shaw died after developing headaches shortly after being vaccinated against Covid-19.Full Article
Published
Lisa Shaw died after developing headaches shortly after being vaccinated against Covid-19.Full Article
The husband of BBC journalist Lisa Shaw, who died from blood clots in the brain as a result of the AstraZeneca vaccine, has called..
Ms Shaw died at the Royal Victoria Infirmary in the city just over three weeks after her first dose of the vaccine