Girl born on evacuation flight from Afghanistan named for plane's call sign
Published
The Afghan baby girl born on a C-17 military aircraft during an evacuation flight from Afghanistan has been named after the plane's call sign: Reach.
Published
The Afghan baby girl born on a C-17 military aircraft during an evacuation flight from Afghanistan has been named after the plane's call sign: Reach.
The head of US European Command told reporters on Wednesday that officials had spoken to the mother and father of the child, adding..
Watch VideoThe Taliban declared an "amnesty" across Afghanistan and urged women to join their government Tuesday, seeking to..