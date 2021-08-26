Award-winning radio presenter Lisa Shaw died due to rare complications from the AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine, a coroner has ruled.Full Article
Radio host Lisa Shaw died due to rare complications of COVID vaccine, coroner rules
Ms Shaw died at the Royal Victoria Infirmary in the city just over three weeks after her first dose of the vaccine
An award-winning BBC radio presenter died due to complications of the AstraZeneca Covid-19 vaccination, a coroner has concluded.
