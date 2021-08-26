Explosion outside Kabul airport, Pentagon says
An explosion has taken place outside Kabul airport amid the evacuations of thousands of people from Western nations, the Pentagon has said.Full Article
US and allied officials have said they had intelligence that suicide bombers were threatening to attack the airport
The Pentagon Press Secretary John Kirby took to Twitter to announce the news saying that "casualties are unclear at this time"