KKR-backed Axel Springer acquires Politico
Published
US political site is latest in a string of digital media acquisitions from German publisherFull Article
Published
US political site is latest in a string of digital media acquisitions from German publisherFull Article
Politico is reportedly seeking a figure close to $1 billion in a deal with German publishing group Axel Springer.
Robert Allbritton, the owner of Politico, is weighing a lucrative payday against maintaining full control over a widely read..
D.C.-area publisher Politico is discussing selling a stake in the company to German publisher Axel Springer SE, The Wall Street..