Evacuation efforts are now in a race against time as countries try to get vulnerable Afghans and their own citizens out of Afghanistan as the 31 August deadline looms.Full Article
How many people has each country evacuated from Afghanistan?
Pentagon Confirms Explosion Near Gate At Kabul Airport
Newsy
Watch VideoAn explosion went off Thursday outside Kabul's airport, where thousands of people have flocked as they try to flee the..
Taliban ‘Face Health And Economic Disaster’ With Afghanistan Running Out Of Cash
Eurasia Review
Afghanistan’s new Taliban rulers face a “perfect storm” of health crises and economic disaster, aid chiefs warned on..