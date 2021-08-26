R. Kelly Said He Liked ‘Young Girls,’ His Third Accuser Testifies
Published
The third accuser to testify at the singer’s trial said Mr. Kelly described himself as a “genius” who should be allowed to do what he wanted.Full Article
Published
The third accuser to testify at the singer’s trial said Mr. Kelly described himself as a “genius” who should be allowed to do what he wanted.Full Article
The second accuser to testify against the R&B star during his trial was once among his vocal supporters, but she said on Tuesday..