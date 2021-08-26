'We will hunt you down': Biden on retaliation for Kabul airport attacks
President Joe Biden called the U.S. service members who were killed at the Hamid Karzai International Airport "heroes."
Joe Biden has warned those behind the terror attacks at Kabul's airport: "We will not forgive, we will not forget, we will hunt you..
Evacuations To Continue, Despite Twin Explosions, at Kabul Airport.
On August 26, two explosions
occurred near the Kabul..