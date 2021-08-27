Supreme Court: Biden eviction moratorium shot down by Supreme Court
Published
The US Supreme Court ruled 6-3 to end Covid-era protections for renters facing eviction.Full Article
Published
The US Supreme Court ruled 6-3 to end Covid-era protections for renters facing eviction.Full Article
The Supreme Court is allowing evictions to resume, which blocks a temporary ban by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
The ruling followed political and legal maneuvering by the administration to retain protections for tenants. It puts hundreds of...