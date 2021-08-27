Afghanistan crisis: US braces for more ISIS attacks after Kabul airport blast
Published
After the carnage at the Kabul airport yesterday, the United States is helping Afghan civilians evacuate from the country, amid the current crisis.Full Article
Published
After the carnage at the Kabul airport yesterday, the United States is helping Afghan civilians evacuate from the country, amid the current crisis.Full Article
The Pentagon says thousands of evacuees are still being processed at Kabul's international airport after nearby attacks killed..
Watch VideoU.S. President Joe Biden declared Tuesday he is sticking to his Aug. 31 deadline for completing a risky airlift of..