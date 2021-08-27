Manchester City defender Benjamin Mendy charged with 4 counts of rape, suspended by club
Published
According to a police statement, three separate complainants have made the charges against Benjamin Mendy.Full Article
Published
According to a police statement, three separate complainants have made the charges against Benjamin Mendy.Full Article
Manchester City left back Benjamin Mendy has been charged with four counts of rape and one count of sexual assault, police said..
Manchester City footballer Benjamin Mendy has been charged with four counts of rape and one count of sexual assault between the..