Interpreters trapped in Afghanistan have described their terror as they hide from the Taliban after the UK's evacuation effort entered its final hours.Full Article
Afghan interpreters unable to escape 'terrified' as they hide from Taliban
Sky News0 shares 1 views
Related news coverage
'I am about to die': Afghan interpreter's message to US veteran
Bleacher Report AOL
Kristen Rouse, a US Army veteran who served in Afghanistan, describes the messages she and other veterans have received from Afghan..