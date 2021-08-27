Kishwer Merchant-Suyyash Rai blessed with a baby boy, announce news with an adorable photo
Published
Celebs like Shweta Tiwari quickly turned to the comment section and wished the couple. She wrote "Congratulations Mummy and Papa" .Full Article
Published
Celebs like Shweta Tiwari quickly turned to the comment section and wished the couple. She wrote "Congratulations Mummy and Papa" .Full Article
Star couple Kishwer Merchantt and Suyyash Rai became parents on Friday after they were blessed with a baby boy. The duo shared a..