Judge throws out Gov. Ron DeSantis' ban on mask mandates in Florida schools
A Leon County judge rules Friday on Gov. Ron DeSantis' ban on mandatory masks in Florida schools following a trial that stretched into four days.
In less than 24 hours, a judge will decide if Florida's mask mandate ban for public schools holds up in court.
CBS4's Joan Murray has the details form day three. Read more: https://cbsloc.al/3jdYAlp