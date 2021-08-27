Two British men and the teenage child of a third UK national were among 95 people killed in the terror attack outside Kabul airport yesterday, Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab has said.Full Article
Two Britons and child of third UK national, among 95 people killed in Kabul terror attack
Sky News0 shares 2 views
Related news coverage
PM confirms British nationals were killed in Kabul attack
ODN
Prime Minister Boris Johnson said two Britons and the child of another UK national were killed in the "contemptible" attack on..
Advertisement
More coverage
A Reporter Looks Back: The Fall Of Saigon And The Takeover Of Kabul – OpEd
By Dan Southerland*
Watching chaotic scenes of civilians being evacuated in helicopters from Afghanistan takes me back..
Eurasia Review
Afghanistan: Hardline Haqqani Network Put In Charge Of Kabul Security
By Jamie Dettmer
The Taliban has placed security for the Afghan capital, Kabul, in the hands of senior members of the..
Eurasia Review