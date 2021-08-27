Robert F Kennedy assassin Sirhan Sirhan granted prison release
Published
A parole board calls for Sirhan Sirhan's release, but the decision now goes to the state's governor.Full Article
Published
A parole board calls for Sirhan Sirhan's release, but the decision now goes to the state's governor.Full Article
Sirhan Sirhan, the man convicted of assassinating Sen. Robert F. Kennedy in 1968, was recommended for parole. After spending 53..
Sirhan Sirhan, the man who assassinated Robert F. Kennedy, is one very large step closer to getting out of prison ... because he's..