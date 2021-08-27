Man arrested on suspicion of double murder in Westminster
Related news coverage
Westminster double murder: Man, 49, arrested
BBC News
Sharon Pickles and Clinton Ashmore were both fatally stabbed in north-west London
-
Man arrested on suspicion of Westminster double murder
Belfast Telegraph
-
Westminster double murder: Wanted man found with serious injuries in west London
Telegraph.co.uk
-
Police ‘confident’ they have found suspect in double murder investigation
Belfast Telegraph
-
New train station CCTV images of suspect in double murder investigation
Belfast Telegraph
More coverage
Westminster double murder: Police release image of wanted man
BBC Local News: London -- Police want to trace Lee Peacock after two people were found dead with knife injuries in London.
BBC Local News
Double murder probe after two found dead in Westminster
BBC Local News: London -- Police said a man and a woman were found dead at separate addresses and both had knife injuries.
BBC Local News