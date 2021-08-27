Judge blocks Florida governor’s mask mandate ban
School mask mandates have caused fierce debates across the US as students return and Delta surges.Full Article
A Florida Circuit Court judge has overturned Gov. Ron DeSantis’ mask mandate ban for Florida schools, ruling the governor..
In a critical decision impacting millions of students throughout the state, a Florida judge on Friday ruled that public school..