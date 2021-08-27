Afghanistan: Pen Farthing through Kabul airport security with animals
Published
The Ministry of Defence says Pen Farthing and his animals are awaiting a flight out of Afghanistan.Full Article
Published
The Ministry of Defence says Pen Farthing and his animals are awaiting a flight out of Afghanistan.Full Article
Pen Farthing is a former Royal Marine and wants his animals and staff from Nowzad animal rescue to come back to Britain. Veuer’s..
The former Royal Marine from Devon has directly contacted Taliban spokesperson, Suhail Shaheen too let his team and animals through..