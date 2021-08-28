Afghanistan: UK's Kabul evacuation ends today, says military
Published
It is "heartbreaking" not to have been able to evacuate everyone, says the head of the armed forces.Full Article
Published
It is "heartbreaking" not to have been able to evacuate everyone, says the head of the armed forces.Full Article
News 5's Bill Folsom looks at what NORTHCOM is doing to help the crisis in Afghanistan.
A single suicide bomber, not two as previously believed, carried out the attack that killed more than 100 people, including U.S...