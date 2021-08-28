How Will Hurricane Ida Compare With Katrina?
Published
Ida will drive less severe storm surge than Katrina. But it could bring greater winds and rain.Full Article
Published
Ida will drive less severe storm surge than Katrina. But it could bring greater winds and rain.Full Article
Ida is expected to pass through oil fields that contribute 17% of the nation's total oil production, which may drastically impact..
Thousands on the south coast of the US are bracing themselves before Hurricane Ida is expected to slam ashore this weekend.